John Beers Jr.

John Beers Jr. Obituary
John W. Beers, Jr., 84, of Quarryville PA, formerly of Paoli, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara Troxell Beers who died in 2017. Born in Upper Darby PA, a son of the late John W. and Velva Kennedy Beers. John was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed woodworking. John had also driven school bus for 40 years in Paoli. He had served in the US Army during the Korean War. He is survived by 2 sons, John Beers, III (Christine), Quarryville, PA, Jeff Beers, 2 grandchildren, and his sister Janet Kaschak. The family would like to thank all the staff and volunteers at QPRC for their kind and considerate care. Friends are invited to attend funeral services at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, 625 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11:00 AM. A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM. Interment will be at 2:00 P.M in the Glenwood Memorial Garden, Broomall, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Dr Ste 100, Camp Hill, PA. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 10, 2019
