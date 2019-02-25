|
|
John Blackburn of Malvern passed away on February 22, 2019. Born to the late Jack and Polly Patton Blackburn on August 8, 1947, in West Chester, PA. He attended Henderson High School and went on to West Chester State Teachers College where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, ran cross country, and earned a degree in Health and Physical Education. He was the owner/operator of Blackburn Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning for 45 years. The company is now run by his two sons, Ryan and Grant. John spent many years involved in Chester Valley Little league, as a league director, coach, and umpire. He also served as a member of the Zoning Hearing Board for Willistown Township. John loved sports, reading, the beach, music, most of all his family and LIFE! He is survived by his wife Donna, and sons Ryan (Colleen) and Grant (Lori), and grandchildren, Avery, Lila, Evelyn, and Sophie. He is also survived by a sister Catherine Wahn and a brother J. Stephan Blackburn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 6pm to 8pm on February 28 at the MaugerGivnish Funeral Home, 24 Monument Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355. A memorial service is scheduled for March 1 at 11am at St. Francis-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church, 689 Sugartown Road, Malvern, PA 19355. Memorial donations in John’s memory may be made to the Neighborhood Hospice, 795 East Marshall Street, Ste. 204, West Chester, PA 19380-4412. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 26, 2019