John Bowers Savournin, 68, of Coatesville, PA, died on October 15th, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on April 22, 1952 in Salt Lake City, UT and learned to walk in Uravan, CO. He spent most of his adult life in Chester County. He graduated from Henderson High School/ Coatesville Vo-tech in 1970. He was a veteran of the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1974. He was predeceased by his parents, his adored wife Donna in December, 2019 and his stepson Edwin in August, 2005. He is survived by his son John and his wife Jaimie, grandson John Jr and his granddaughter Emery, all of Kennett Square, PA. Stepdaughter Beth D’Antonio, his step granddaughter Sabrina Laskey and his step grandson Andrew Rosario all of Coatesville, PA. He is also survived by his brothers Charles of Austin, TX and W. Jeffrey and his wife Carol of Tucson, AZ, two nieces, Jillian Leslie and her husband Jason of Yorkville, IL and Jennifer Milotte and her husband Damon of Hickory, NC. Two step nephews, Gordon Lee and his wife Megan of New Holland, PA and Andrew Lee and his wife Leslie of Leadville, CO. Four great nieces, Madison Milotte, Faith Leslie, Hope Leslie and Grace Leslie, a great nephew Brody Milotte. Two great step- nieces, Anna Lee, Hazel Lee and a great step-nephew, Owen Lee. John was a gentle soul. He survived bladder cancer and a triple bypass but faced adversity with determination and a sense of humor. He fought his addiction demons for most of his adult life and much to his credit became sober the last three years of his life. He loved his family and will be missed by everyone. There was cremation and a memorial service will be held in Cape May, NJ in the Spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Coatesville VA Addiction Unit, 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road, Coatesville, PA.19320. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com