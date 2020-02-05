|
|
John C. Guth, 70, of Downingtown, PA, passed away January 31, 2020. Born in Allentown, PA, he was a son of the late Charles David and Dorothy Guth. He was a graduate of West Chester State College School of Music. During his nearly 40 year career in the automotive industry, John helped provide assistance to people seeking automotive transportation. He began his journey at Weaver Motors, Coatesville, working his way up to become an integral member of the sales team at Scott Honda, West Chester, where he won various top salesman awards. A former councilman for the City of Coatesville, John was also a mason for 38 years at the Brandywine Goddard Lodge No. 383. He enjoyed collecting Chester County milk bottles with the Constable brothers, playing golf, gardening, and traveling. John was the loving father of Susan Smith (Matt) and the late Charles Paul Guth; adoring grandfather of Joelle Smith and Emma Smith; dear brother of Rebecca Falbo (Mark) and Sara Guth; and caring uncle of Chelsea and Charles "Jake". John was a devoted and loving companion of Judy Constable and was a caring member of the Constable family. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 10:00 AM to 10:45 AM, Monday February 10, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 46 W. Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335, followed by his Celebration of Life at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church at the above address. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3080. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 7, 2020