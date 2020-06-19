John Carter Nicholas deRussy, 71 of Norristown, PA died Monday June 15, 2020 at the Suburban Hospital in Norristown. Born October 10, 1948 in Passaic, NJ he was the son of the late John Schuyler deRussy and the late Frances Hipson Armstrong deRussy. John was a 1966 graduate of Henderson High School. John is survived by his children, Heather Cullen deRussy-Collazo (Carlos), John Schuyler deRussy, grandchildren, Eva, Nicholas, Justin, Sophia, Isabella, sisters, Edith deRussy and Robin Purnell. He is also survived by, two nieces, one nephew, four great nieces and three great nephews. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Delaware Valley Chapter 399 Market Street Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA, 19106. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.