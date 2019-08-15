Home

John Connolly

John Connolly Obituary
John B. “Jack” Connolly passed away on July 21, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1938 in Philadelphia, PA to Thomas and Suzanna (Flynn) Connolly. He is survived by his wife, Constance (Boyle) Connolly; his children, John (Lisa), Rosemary, Kathleen (Stephen), Colleen (Sean), Christine (Greg), and Brian; and many others. Services will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church in Warminster, PA on August 31, 2019 at 10 am. Donations may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 25, 2019
