John “Jack” Danna, age 79 of West Grove, PA and Wildwood Crest, NJ, passed away on June 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Vivian Riley Danna; father of Jackie Danna Salmon and James A. Danna; grandfather of Julian Salmon; brother of Mildred Muscelli (Leonard) and Joanne Danna; cousin of Samuel R. Mami. He was predeceased by parents, Samuel and Sara Raffa Danna; siblings, Nancy Schwenk (late Walt) and James Danna (Jovita). A viewing will be from 12PM to 1PM with a 1PM service on Tue., Jun. 16, 2020 at LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION of MATTHEW GENEREUX, 913 East Baltimore Pike, Kennett Square. Burial in Longwood Cem. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.