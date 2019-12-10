Home

John Elinsky Jr.

John Elinsky Jr. Obituary
John L. Elinksy Jr. age 61 formerly of West Chester PA passed away on October 19 after a short illness. John graduated from East High School and attended West Chester University. Predeceased by his parents John L. Elinksy Sr. and Caroline (Elinksy) Lang. He is survived by Rose Torelli, his three sons, John L. Elinksy III, Benjamin A. Elinksy and Mathew S. Elinksy, siblings, Stephen E. Elinsky II and Susanne H. Smiley and Jeanne L. Elinksy and Rosemary Elinsky, mother of his children along with several nieces and nephews.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 11, 2019
