Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
John Kemler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kemler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Kemler


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Kemler Obituary
John F. Kemler passed into the arms of the Lord on April 18, 2020. He was born in Berwick, PA to the late Clarence and Charlotte (nee Quick). John came, with his family, to Malvern in 1955 and went on to establish an electrical contracting business which he owned and operated until the late 1980’s. He helped organize and build the fields for Great Valley Little League. John was a past president of the Paoli-Malvern-Berwyn Rotary Club and had many lifelong relationships from this organization. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling this country and Europe with his wife and many friends. John and his wife were members of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Frazer, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Lila S. Kemler. He is survived by his brother, Raymond S. Kemler of Berwick, PA and his son, James R. Kemler, and his wife, Beth A. Kemler of West Chester, PA. Due to the ongoing health threat facing our country and society, the services and interment will be private. Arrangements were handled by Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home of Malvern with interment at Philadelphia Memorial Park. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -