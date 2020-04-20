|
John F. Kemler passed into the arms of the Lord on April 18, 2020. He was born in Berwick, PA to the late Clarence and Charlotte (nee Quick). John came, with his family, to Malvern in 1955 and went on to establish an electrical contracting business which he owned and operated until the late 1980’s. He helped organize and build the fields for Great Valley Little League. John was a past president of the Paoli-Malvern-Berwyn Rotary Club and had many lifelong relationships from this organization. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling this country and Europe with his wife and many friends. John and his wife were members of the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Frazer, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Lila S. Kemler. He is survived by his brother, Raymond S. Kemler of Berwick, PA and his son, James R. Kemler, and his wife, Beth A. Kemler of West Chester, PA. Due to the ongoing health threat facing our country and society, the services and interment will be private. Arrangements were handled by Mauger-Givnish Funeral Home of Malvern with interment at Philadelphia Memorial Park. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 21, 2020