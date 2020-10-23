John (Jack) F. MacLeod, Jr., from West Chester, PA passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 in Glen Mills, PA his wife Mary by his side. Jack was born May 2, 1936, in Reading, PA - son of John & Ruby MacLeod. The family moved to West Chester where Jack spent his childhood & teenage years. Jack graduated valedictorian from West Chester High in 1954. He was in the band, orchestra, & theater group. As an accomplished clarinetist he was first chair in the PA state band. Upon graduation, entered the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania & graduated with a BS in Economics. He then attended Fels Institute of Government at the University of Pennsylvania & earned his Master’s Degree in Public Administration. Jack went to work for the city of Newark, NJ as Assistant City Manager. He received his LLB from Seton Hall & joined the law firm of LeBeouf, Lamb, Green & Macrae in Manhattan. Jack lived in the Chelsea district of NYC & loved city life. He had season tickets to the Metropolitan Opera & was a Giants fan. While at the law firm, Jack met Mary O’Sullivan, who worked in Human Resources. Jack fell head over heels in love with Mary. They were married on November 19, 1988, at Tavern on the Green in New York & sailed on the QEII for their honeymoon in London & Ireland. Jack & Mary were inseparable. They lived in Montclair, NJ & Jack worked in the law firm of Rogut & McCarthy until retirement & moved to Wilmington, Delaware. Jack & Mary continued their travels & visited Jack’s sister & family in California, cruised the east coast, travelled to Europe & each year celebrated Jack’s birthday with a Derby Day party. No one was more proud of his Scottish heritage & the history of the MacLeod Clan than Jack. He faced life with love, determination & a fabulous sense of humor. He was a wonderful human & a fun-loving person & will be missed by everyone who knew & loved him. Jack is survived by his devoted wife Mary, stepson Peter, sister Elaine MacLeod Parker, brother-in-law Bill Parker, niece Victoria Martinez, nephew John Martinez & great-niece Madison Martinez.



