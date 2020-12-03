John Francis Hannafin. December 28, 1945 - November 27, 2020 John was born in NY, NY to Mary and Jeremiah Hannafin. He attended Lansdale Catholic High School, and earned a BS at St. Joseph’s College, Philadelphia, PA. A self-made man, after high school, he worked for General Electric in Philadelphia, as a mail boy. He worked his way up to become a Sales Counselor, and then purchased Gilbert’s Appliance and TV Center, in West Chester, PA, which he successfully ran for 30 years. He was known for excellent customer service, and some folks just phoned, told him to select a major appliance for them, and have it delivered. John helped many community organizations, through personal efforts, and many gift donations for fund raisers, from Gilbert’s Appliance. He was a member of the Exchange Club for 25 years, and served as President for a year. He ran the Annual Canned Food Drive for the Salvation Army for several years, and rang the bell at holiday time. For at least 20 years, he served as Treasurer for Good Fellowship Ambulance Club. He loved playing golf at Radley Run Country Club. He served in the US Navy, earning an honorable discharge, and was a member of St. Agnes Church. John is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Christine Riley Hannafin, who he met in second grade, in Hanover, PA. Son John Hannafin, lives in West Chester, PA. Daughter, Julia Temple Hannafin D’Amico lives in East Greenwich, RI, with beloved grand-children, Caroline, Jeremy, and Ryan. His sisters are, Mary Hannafin of Doylestown, and Eileen Yannarella of Furlong, PA , wife of Edward VanArtsdalen. Sister-in Law Anne Hannafin lives in Austin, TX. John is pre-deceased by his brother Thomas Hannafin, of Houston and Austin, TX, sister Anne Hannafin of Doylestown, PA, and parents Mary and Jeremiah Hannafin of Doylestown, PA. There are many beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws, and cousins. He made friends wherever he went, had deep love for them, and the extended family. John was an accomplished joke teller, the life of a party. He will be missed with tears, and memories of laughter. Parkinson’s Disease gradually limited John’s abilities, for the past 16 years. In recent years, he lived in Sarasota, FL, and was a member of The Meadows Country Club. Funeral services will be private, with internment in Sarasota National Cemetery. Donations can be made to The Salvation Army at SalvationArmyUSA.org
, or to Neuro Challenge, a wonderful group which offers many services to people with Parkinson’s Disease, and their care givers, at NeuroChallengeFoundation.org