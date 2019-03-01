Daily Local News Obituaries
John Hilton Obituary
John Matthew Hilton, 48, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Neighborhood Hospice, West Chester, PA. John is survived by his mother, 2 daughters, son, grandson, brother, 3 nephews, two nieces, step daughter, and fiancé. He is preceded in death by his father and brother. A memorial service for John will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 7pm, at Hephzibah Baptist Church, 2237 Strasburg Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320. To share an online condolence please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 2, 2019
