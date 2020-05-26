John J. Dougherty
John J. Dougherty, age 85 of West Chester, PA, on May 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy A. Dougherty; loving father of David Dougherty (Tracy), Mary Hunt (Dale), Patricia Lista (Daniel), and Karen Schmitt (William); caring grandfather of Kara (Kyle), Justin, Brandon, Kelsey, Ryan, John Patrick, Matthew and Meghan. Predeceased by son, parents and sister and in-laws. A private Catholic funeral mass will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, West Chester, PA followed by burial at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. Arrangements by James J. Terry Funeral Home (Downingtown, PA) Online tribute can be viewed at www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.

