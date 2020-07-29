John J. Doyle, Jr., 69, passed away suddenly on July 25, 2020. He was born and raised in West Chester and was a graduate of Bishop Shanahan High School. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and held a masters degree from Penn State and Villanova Universities in Electrical Engineering. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. His main focus his entire life was his family. He worked tirelessly to give his children a good life. He is survived by his son and daughter, Brian Doyle and Denise Doyle of West Chester, his wife Elaine Doyle of West Chester and his best buddy Beau; his sisters, Sr. Kathy Doyle, Francine Brawn and Annie Doyle Pence of West Chester, Terry Doyle of Sanatoga, and his brother Bill Doyle of Quarryville. His funeral mass and interment was private. We will miss his humor, his caring and his quirky engineering brain. He took a piece of our hearts with him. He will be missed.



