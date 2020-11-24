John J. McDonald, Jr., 84, of West Chester, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Paoli. He is survived by his wife, Elsie M. McDonald with whom he shared 48 years of marriage. He is also survived by his son, Christopher J. McDonald and many cousins, nieces and nephews. John was born and raised in Philadelphia and graduated from Villanova University with an Electrical Engineering degree. Following graduation from Villanova John joined the U.S. Army and served honorably. John worked and retired from the Mateer-Burt Co. Affectionately known as “Big John” in his neighborhood, he was often the go to guy for any kind of repair. John was a gentle giant who possessed an inquisitive mind, always wore a smile and forever had a positive attitude. He was a fan of both the Villanova basketball team as well as Penn State football. He was predeceased by his parents, John J. McDonald and Helen Snyder McDonald and by his, sister Helen M. McDonald. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Conshocken. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
.