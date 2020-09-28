1/
John J. Mullen
John J. Mullen, 80, of West Grove, died peacefully at his home Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was the husband of M. Kay Reed Mullen. Born in Morton, PA to James and Catherine Schmidt Mullen. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by 4 children; Gary Futcher and wife Lynn, Gail Schiefelbein and husband Bob, James Gregory Mullen and wife Toni, and Andrea Kaufmann and husband Christian, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and one sister Jane Vance. He was preceded in death by one brother James Paul Mullen. Graveside services on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Faggs Manor Cemetery, 508 Street Rd., Cochranville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Chatham United Methodist Church. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the service. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences www.wildefuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
