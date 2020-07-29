1/1
John J. Papay
John J. Papay, age 73 of Kennett Square, PA, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy L. Papay, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage. Born 1947 in New York, NY, John was the devoted son of the late John J. Papay, II and the late Elizabeth Gera Papay. John attended the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn for his undergraduate degree and continued his education at Northwestern University where he earned his PhD in Organic Chemistry. John spent his entire career working as a Chemist for DuPont, specializing in engineering polymers, where he particularly enjoyed puzzling through solutions to technical challenges. John’s family brought him tremendous joy and pride. He was a dedicated father to his two children and always put their interests above his own. He was unfailingly supportive of them throughout his life. He had a lifelong passion for building and spent many years as a woodworker creating fine furniture. Later in life, he reveled in his two personas as both “grumpy grandpa” and “patient playmate” to his three young grandchildren, which brought them great joy. For the past decade, he enjoyed volunteering with Longwood Gardens and the Kennett Library Adult Literacy Program, where he tutored a student in English. In addition to his wife, Nancy, John is survived by his son, John P. Papay (Ellen), along with their three children, Rose, Jack and Charlotte, as well as his daughter, Kate Weingart (Robert). Services will be held privately with family. In lieu of flowers, John’s family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to the Kennett Library, Attn.: Adult Literacy Program, 216 E. State St, Kennett Square, PA 19348. To view John’s online tribute and share a message with his family, visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
