(1933-2020) John J. Quinn, 91, of Downingtown, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was the husband of the late Teresa (O’Donnell) Quinn. He retired from CTDI, Inc. in West Chester. He was a popular co-worker and friend to all, and CTDI held a special place in his heart. Prior to that, he worked at The Newcomen Society in Exton, PA. Always a hard-working man for many years, he often worked two and sometimes three jobs. He and his brother ran a summer food stand on the weekends in Margate, NJ. He owned and operated the “Tastee Freeze” in Exton, and when his children were small, he worked the night shift at either the Paoli or Downingtown Post Office from Thanksgiving through Christmas. He strived to provide only the best for his family, which was his ultimate pride and joy. Nothing came before family. He is survived by 6 children, 15 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, a brother and many nieces and nephews. Due to the health pandemic, services will be private with the family. A live stream link is provided on his memorial webpage at www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Daily Local from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
