Daily Local News Obituaries
John Kelly IV

John Kelly IV Obituary
John Joseph Kelly, IV of East Greenville, Pa passed away December 16, 2019. He is survived by his significant other Michelle Kowal, his sons John J., V, Cameron, Patrick, and Brayden Kelly, granddaughter Kali Rose and his brother Brian Kelly (Jodi). Family and friends may call 11 to 11:45 AM Friday followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon in St. Denis Church, 2401 St. Denis Lane, Havertown, Pa. 19083. Interment St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to West Bradford Fire Co., 1305 W. Strasburg Rd, West Chester, Pa. 19382. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 18, 2019
