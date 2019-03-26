|
|
John (Pete) Wilson Keyser, 75, of Hanover Township, OH died on March 23, 2019. He is survived by wife Rebecca Scott Keyser and daughters Amanda (Brad) Eberhart of Chagrin Falls, OH and Meredith (Greg) Feix of Hamilton, OH; grandchildren Rex Michael and Elle Gray Eberhart; sisters Judy Johnston of Ft. Myers, FL and Jo Ann Johnson of Coatesville, PA. Mr. Keyser was a graduate of S. Horace Scott Senior High School in Coatesville, PA; Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, PA; Delaware Valley University in Doylestown, PA, and The Pennsylvania State University with a master’s degree in Ornamental Horticulture and Landscaping. He served in the United States Marine Corp. from 1969 to 1971 at Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, NC. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Upper Octorara Presbyterian Church, 1121 Octorara Trail, Parkesburg, PA 19365. Please memo the Sam Carins Scholarship Fund in memory of.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 27, 2019