John L. Platt, 82, of West Grove, formerly of Havertown, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Margaret Montgomery Platt with whom he shared 54 years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John L. and Winifred A. Bonner Platt. John was a veteran of the US Navy. He graduated from St. Joseph’s University class of 1966 and received his Masters in Taxation from Widener University. John was a Certified Public Accountant and served as Tax Director for several large companies in the region. John was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Oxford. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and enjoyed camping, fishing, his Florida home and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife; five children, John F. Platt (Deneane) of Oxford, Peggy DiPaola of West Chester, Daniel Platt (Jennifer) of West Chester, James Platt (Lauren) of Secane and Kristina Tainan (Raymond) of E. Fallowfield; ten grandchildren, Lauren, John and Brandon Platt, Philip, Olivia and Sophia DiPaola, Ryan and Declan Platt, Gavin and Paige Platt; one great-granddaughter, Nova DiPaola; one sister, Kathleen Clarke of Chalfont; one brother, Joseph Platt (Rita) of North Wales; and a sister-in-law, Catherine Whiteford (Vincent) of Oxford. He was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Marie Platt. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Church, 203 Church Rd. Oxford, PA 19363. Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 22, 2020