1/1
John Marshall Hickman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Marshall Hickman, age 82, of West Grove, Pennsylvania, died suddenly Saturday November 21, 2020 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester, PA. He was the husband of Eileen Moore Hickman, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Binghamton, NY he was the son of the late James Parker Hickman and the late Alta Ziegenfuss Hickman. John graduated in 1960 from Lafayette College with a BS in Civil Engineering. He enjoyed a long career as a Professional Engineer working on many bridges throughout the United States as well as nuclear power plants in the US, Philippines and Japan. Later he became President and owner of Chesterland Associates, an engineering and land planning company in West Chester, PA. He loved to travel and see the world. In addition to his wife Eileen, he is survived by two daughters, Dina Hickman Chipping and her husband Keith of West Grove, PA and Laura Kessler and her husband Nick of Pen Argyl, PA; four grandchildren, Leah Semmelhaack, Dylan Semmelhaack, Alek Kessler and Kristoffer Kessler and one sister, Sue Stott of Denver, CO. He was predeceased by one daughter, Karen Semmelhaack in 1999 and sister Louise Lione in 2017. An outdoor gathering of family and friends will be held at 12PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Moore Joy Farm, 132 Phillips Mill Road, West Grove, PA 19390. A celebration of life ceremony will begin at 1PM with refreshments to follow. Contributions in his memory may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, West Chester PA at www.bvspca.org or Brandywine Conservancy at www.brandywine.org Arrangements are by Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. (484-734-8100). For more information visit www.griecofunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grieco Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
(484) 734-8100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved