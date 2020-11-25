John Marshall Hickman, age 82, of West Grove, Pennsylvania, died suddenly Saturday November 21, 2020 at Chester County Hospital in West Chester, PA. He was the husband of Eileen Moore Hickman, with whom he shared 60 years of marriage. Born in Binghamton, NY he was the son of the late James Parker Hickman and the late Alta Ziegenfuss Hickman. John graduated in 1960 from Lafayette College with a BS in Civil Engineering. He enjoyed a long career as a Professional Engineer working on many bridges throughout the United States as well as nuclear power plants in the US, Philippines and Japan. Later he became President and owner of Chesterland Associates, an engineering and land planning company in West Chester, PA. He loved to travel and see the world. In addition to his wife Eileen, he is survived by two daughters, Dina Hickman Chipping and her husband Keith of West Grove, PA and Laura Kessler and her husband Nick of Pen Argyl, PA; four grandchildren, Leah Semmelhaack, Dylan Semmelhaack, Alek Kessler and Kristoffer Kessler and one sister, Sue Stott of Denver, CO. He was predeceased by one daughter, Karen Semmelhaack in 1999 and sister Louise Lione in 2017. An outdoor gathering of family and friends will be held at 12PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Moore Joy Farm, 132 Phillips Mill Road, West Grove, PA 19390. A celebration of life ceremony will begin at 1PM with refreshments to follow. Contributions in his memory may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, West Chester PA at www.bvspca.org
