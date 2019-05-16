|
John Guy Morrison, 89, of Kirkwood, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community, Quarryville. He was the husband of Mary E. Greer Traina. Born in Oxford, he was the son of the late William and Catherine McHugh Morrison. Jack formerly owned and operated Morrison & Witman Enterprises, Barnsley. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Oxford. Jack enjoyed auctions and sales. He is survived by his wife; one stepdaughter, Lori M. Kelley, Oxford; three stepsons, Carl Traina of Rising Sun, MD, James Sampson of Rising Sun, MD and Donald Sampson of Oxford; five step grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Morrison of Nottingham and Mary Pierson of West Grove. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11 am, Tuesday, May 21, at Sacred Heart Church, 203 Church Rd., Oxford, where friends and family may visit from 10:00 – 10:45 am. Interment will be held in Union Cemetery, Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142, Arrangements by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 17, 2019