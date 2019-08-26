|
John H. Moulder, age 84 of Oxford, PA, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. He was husband to his adoring wife, Lorraine Odorsio Moulder. John was born in 1935 to the late Alfred Moulder and the late Phonsie Miller Moulder. John was a Partner at Moulder and Eick before transitioning into his role as Part Owner of Mobac, Inc., his construction company. He was past President of the Optimus Club and was the East Marlborough Township Supervisor for 18 years. John was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Kennett Square, the Shanty Shakers RV Club and actively supported the KAU Little League. He was also on the board of directors at Angola by the Bay. John loved spending time with his family and friends, traveling, RVing, camping, being Santa every year for Christmas, and struggling with golf. He was never without a twinkle in his eye or a smile on his face. John’s larger than life personality and jovial nature charmed everyone he met. Those who knew John will dearly miss him and the joy he brought to their lives. John is survived by his wife, Lorraine Moulder; his son, Eric Moulder (Camela); three daughters, Cindy Owen (Mike), Donna Kelly (Steve), and Lisa McNamara (Shannon); 11 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by his son, John H. Moulder, Jr.; his brother, Alfred Moulder; and three sisters, Priscilla McCormick, Jean Thompson and Toppy Maxwell. You are invited to visit with John’s family on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. A second visitation will be from 9:30AM to 10:15AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Parish, 203 Church Rd., Oxford, PA 19363. John’s Memorial Mass will begin at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations in John’s memory be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E. Cypress St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 27, 2019