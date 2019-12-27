|
John Nagle (Johnny), 73, born Nov. 5, 1946 in Reading PA, died Dec. 24, 2019 from heart and kidney failure at Southeast Veteran Center Spring City, PA. Survived by: Mother, Gertrude (Trudy) Nagle of Honey Brook, PA, Brothers, David Nagle of Parkesburg and Joel Nagle of E. Fallowfield, PA, Wife, Tracy Nagle of Coatesville, 3 Children, Aleesha wife of Ralph Latshaw, Joshua Nagle and Kyle Nagle, Grandchildren, Vanessa and Brenden, Jackson, Cassiopeia and Marlo. Preceded in death by: Father, Charles (Chappy) Nagle on May 19, 2008. Graduated Scott H.S. in Coatesville, PA; Veteran of the U.S. Navy; Enjoyed times with the family; Avid movie and music fan. He was a product of the 1960’s craziness. He explored different religions including Buddhism and transcendentalism with his Maharishi. Worked at various jobs including Worthington Steel Mill Malvern and most recently at QVC West Chester. No funeral services. Arrangements with Cremation Society of PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 29, 2019