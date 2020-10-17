1/
John Nescio
John J. Nescio, 91, of West Chester, passed away on October 15, 2020. He was the husband of Mary (Grillo) Nescio. Born in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Joseph and Lena (Monti) Nescio. John was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Church-West Chester and proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a production manager for Wyeth Labs and he worked for Wyeth Labs for over 40 years. John enjoyed golfing, gardening, and entertaining family and friends. In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Joseph Nescio (Diane), daughter Lucy Poole (Robert), son John (Dianna), eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Peggy Nescio and Ardith Grillo, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brother Albert Nescio. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 9:30-10:15 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30 A.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380. Interment in St. Agnes Cemetery-West Chester. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Chester County Hospital Foundation.

Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
