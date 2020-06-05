John P. Bittle
John P. Bittle, 80 of Chester Springs, PA died Monday June 1, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester. He is survived by his wife Jeanne Schlegel Bittle and his two sons Drew Bittle and Jamie Bittle. Born February 27, 1940 in West Chester, PA he was the son of the late Charles Bittle and the late Josephine Guerrieri Bittle. He served his country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962. John was the owner of Englund’s Apparel for Men in West Chester, PA. He took great pride in serving his customers for over 40 years. Unfortunately, due to COVID19 regulations, services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Brandywine Valley SPCA 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester PA 19380 Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
