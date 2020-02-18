Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
(610) 273-3914
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Raymond Sagner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Raymond Sagner Obituary
John Raymond “Seg” Sagner, 88 yrs., of Honey Brook, died on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Meadows Healthcare Center at the Tel Hai Retirement Community, following a long illness. He was the husband of Dorothy D. (Deihm) Sagner, with whom he shared 67 years of marriage. A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 AM at the Chapel of the Tel Hai Retirement Community, 1200 Tel Hai Circle, Honey Brook, Pa., with Pastor Tim Herr officiating. Interment will follow at the Honey Brook Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 AM on Friday at the chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Seg to Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research or the Good Samaritan Fund, C/o Tel Hai Development Office. Arrangements by The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. of Honey Brook, Pa. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -