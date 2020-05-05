John Richard Lebid, 77, originally from Coatesville PA, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born on Feb. 20, 1943, he was the son of late John Lebid and Anna Zadorozny Lebid. John was a member of the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Coatesville. After graduating from Coatesville Area High School, he earned a Drafting Certificate. He served as Military Police for the United States Air Force Strategic Air Command. Following discharge from the military, he became an insurance agent for Prudential, and eventually partner/co-owner of Ardrey Insurance Agency in Gap Pa until he retired at 62. During this time, John was a member of the Lions Club in Gap, Pa., Rajah Shriners, and was a Mason belonging to the Williamson Lodge in Downingtown. For over thirty years, John was a volunteer with the Downingtown Music Parents Association. Through his countless hours and efforts as a trip coordinator, thousands of Band, Choir, and Orchestra students enjoyed music and travel experiences. These trips provided a lifetime of memories for all involved. After retiring, John moved to Pine Grove, PA, to live closer to his children and grandchildren while planning trips for himself. He loved traveling around the world and was able to make it to 6 of the seven continents before he passed away. His last trip was to Antarctica. Preceding him in death was his wife Linda Joyce Lawson Lebid, and a sister Nancy Lebid. He is survived by his sister Catherine Miller of Oregon, two daughters, Dawn and husband Scott Christensen of Pine Grove, Melissa Lebid and husband Scott Pegler of Reading, and three grandchildren Nicholas, Cara, and Max. Graveside Services and internment will be held on Thursday, May 7, at 2 pm at Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Valley Twp. Pa, with Father Nicholas Dilendorf officiating. Graveside attendance will be limited within the cemetery fence during the ceremony. Anyone who wishes to pay respects will need to remain outside of the fencing until admitted. A memorial website will be available to upload pictures, memories, and stories at www.jrlmemorial.com or www.jrlebid.com. The Service will be live-streamed on the Facebook page of H.L Snyder Funeral Homes, Inc. Pine Grove, PA, for everyone who is not able to attend. The H.L Snyder Funeral Home, Inc. Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from May 5 to May 6, 2020.