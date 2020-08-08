John Robert Ross, Jr., 85, of West Caln, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of June L. Poff Ross with whom he shared 64 years of marriage. Born in Mortonville, PA, he was the son of the late John R. Ross, Sr. and Sarah E. Way Ross. John was an area resident all his life and a 1953 graduate of the former H. Scott High School in Coatesville. John proudly served in the US Army Reserves from 1953 to 1959. He was employed for 40 years by the Lukens Steel Company retiring as machine shop manager. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Coatesville where he served as a Deacon and Elder and currently he was a member of the Cornerstone Bible Fellowship where he served as an Elder, Greeter, and Treasurer aast. He was an active member of the Atglen Sportsmen’s Club and the West Caln Spotsmans Club where he was pistol chairman and a rifle team coach. John was a life member of the NRA, Camp Evergreen and he volunteered locally with Good Works, Inc. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by four children; Karen, wife of Dr. William Calhoun of League City, TX, Linda, wife of George Trago of Kinzers, Donna Ross of Coatesville and John B. Ross and husband Jeffery S. Deacon of Coatesville, four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two brothers; Herman Ross (Amanda) of Downingtown and Walter Ross (Joanne) of Parkesburg and one brother-in-law Dale Smith. He was preceded in death by three siblings; Ethel Smith, Sarah E. Ross and Samuel K. Ross. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Cornerstone Bible Fellowship, 101 Kylies Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320. Family and friends are also invited to attend the viewing from 9:00 -11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Hephzibah Baptist Cemetery in East Fallowfield. To protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in his memory to Good Works, Inc., at the following link; http://www.goodworksinc.org/donations/online-donation/
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com