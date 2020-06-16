John S. Amoriello, 66, of Downingtown, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Tina Gara Amoriello, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Beverly, Stephanie, Vincent and Jeffrey; a sister, Patricia; 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Liturgy Service: 2pm, Fri. June 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 332 Manor Ave., Downingtown. Viewing: 12:30-1:45 pm. To send online condolences, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.