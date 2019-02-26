|
|
John Michael Samoylo, Sr. of Salisbury died peacefully at his home, with his family on February 25, 2019. John was born February 5, 1947 in Nyack, New York to the late John and Carolyn (Cerri) Samoylo. John was a graduate of Albertus Magnus High School in New York. He continued his education at Providence College in Providence, Rhode Island, where he became a life-long Friars fan. The high light of his life at Providence College was meeting his wife, Cathy. John and Cathy were married in December of 1968 and just celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. John and Cathy moved to Pennsylvania in 1969 for John to do graduate work at Temple University, and for the position of Associate Professor of Mathematics at Delaware County Community College. John was the youngest person to ever be hired as an Associate Professor at the college. He taught math at DCCC and retired after 40 years at the college. John was a born teacher and was so happy to be able to help students succeed. He was proud of the work he did with ACT 101, a program at the college for underprivileged students. He helped many succeed that may not have had the opportunity without the program. He also worked with math colleagues to write math books to accompany the text books used at the college. John was also very active with his church and activities that served others. He and Cathy were very active in World Wide Marriage Encounter. He felt so thankful to the Lord for the opportunity to serve other married couples and witness to the great love God has for all married couples. John was very pro-life and believed that more could be done to help pregnant woman and their babies. He worked tirelessly to get the funds and equipment for the opening of Birthright of West Chester, of which he was a co-founder. John was an active member for over 25 years at St. Joseph Parish, where he served as Eucharistic Minister, lector, and taught CCD. He was committed to Catholic Education and was active in coaching baseball, girls’ basketball, and track at St. Joseph. He coached his own children, all of which attended St. Joseph’s School and Bishop Shanahan High School, and his “St. Joe’s kids” that he came to know and love. For the past 17 years, he was an active member of St. Peter Parish, West Brandywine. John was an active member of Our Ladies Missionary’s of the Eucharist (OLME), a Public Association of the Faithful, where he grew in his faith and knowledge of scripture and the saints. John is survived by his loving wife Cathy (Dube) Samoylo, his eight children and their families: Ann-Marie and Steve Smith, John Jr. and Samantha, Mark and Colleen, Cathy and Chris Shelly, Patrick and Emily, Carolyn and Ronan, Mary-Honora, and Elizabeth and fiancé Sean, his grandchildren: Bryan, Moira, Keira and Kella Smith, John D. Samoylo, Samson, Jameson, Bobby, Timmy and Baby Samoylo, Julianna, Mark, Samantha and Tessa Shelly, Sofia and Dominic Samoylo, Benjamin, Patrick, Isabela and Camila Coelho. He is also survived by his brothers: Father Francis Samoylo, Charles and Ellen, and Peter and Debi. As well as his nephews and niece, Peter Samoylo, Pamela Gonoud, and George Quinn. On Friday, March 1, 2019, an evening viewing, 6-8PM, will be held at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, (VALLEY TWP), 1060 W. Lincoln Hwy, Valley Twp, PA. On Saturday, March 2, 2019, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am St. Peter’s Church, 2835 Manor Rd, West Brandywine Twp, PA, where friends and family will be received from 9am-10am. Interment All Souls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Birthright of West Chester and/or St. Peter Parish, West Brandywine. To share an online condolence, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 27, 2019