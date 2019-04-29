|
John “Pat” Scott, 72, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet S. Scott, 4 children; Lauri Veneziale (Sam), Dan Scott (Meghan), Shannon Bicocchi (Eric), Erin Scott (Lindsey), 8 grandchildren, and 3 brothers; Robert, Frank, and Michael Scott. In addition to his parents, Jack and Mary Scott, he is preceded in death by his sister Susie Scott. A morning visitation will be held from 8:30am to 9:45am on Thursday, May 2, at St. Elizabeth Church, 110 Saint Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, PA, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 30, 2019