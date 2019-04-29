Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Scott

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Scott Obituary
John “Pat” Scott, 72, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Janet S. Scott, 4 children; Lauri Veneziale (Sam), Dan Scott (Meghan), Shannon Bicocchi (Eric), Erin Scott (Lindsey), 8 grandchildren, and 3 brothers; Robert, Frank, and Michael Scott. In addition to his parents, Jack and Mary Scott, he is preceded in death by his sister Susie Scott. A morning visitation will be held from 8:30am to 9:45am on Thursday, May 2, at St. Elizabeth Church, 110 Saint Elizabeth Dr., Chester Springs, PA, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Interment private. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.