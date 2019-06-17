Daily Local News Obituaries
The Labs Funeral Home Inc
141 Pequea Ave
Honey Brook, PA 19344
John Speakman, 77 years, of Narvon, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Brandywine Hospital, following an illness. He was the husband of Pearl A. (Cloud) Speakman, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage. John was a police officer for over 20 years with the Caln Township Police Dept. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc., 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, Pa. A private service and interment will be held at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of John to the American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 18, 2019
