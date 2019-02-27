Daily Local News Obituaries
|
John Taylor
John C. Taylor, III (Jack), 83 passed away on February 8th, 2019. Jack was born in Holmesburg, PA on January 29, 1936 to the late John C Taylor II and Marion Tomlinson Taylor. He was the devoted and beloved husband of Carol Sue Houston Taylor with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Jack was a retired Sales Engineer from Matthey Bishop and Uniform Tube Company. He served in the Air National Guard from 1958 – 1963. At Paoli Presbyterian Church he served as an Elder and took part in a mission trip to India. Jack Bravely fought years of health problems with dignity and strength. The Family wishes to thank the many dear people who cared and prayed for our beloved Husband, Dad and GrandDad. In addition to his wife, Carol Sue, Jack is survived by his three sons: Glenn (Debbie) Drew (Joanne) and Neal (April), his daughter, Tammy Carriker (Scot), his 12 Grandchildren, his sisters Sandra Taylor and Sally Haywood. Relatives and Friends are invited to Jack’s life celebration on March 9, 2019 at 11AM. The celebration will be held at Paoli Presbyterian Church, 225 S. Valley Rd, Paoli, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack’s memory to . woundedwarriorproject.org www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 28, 2019
