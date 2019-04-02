|
John James Turner, Jr. of West Chester, PA and South Bristol, ME died peacefully on March 24, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospice. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, educator and friend. John was born Oct. 23, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Muhlenberg College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree Cum Laude in 1953. He earned a Master of Arts Degree in History University of Rhode Island. It was there that he met the love of his life, Theodora Bruce Turner. They were married on June 12, 1954. He graduated from Columbia University with a Doctor of Philosophy American History in 1968. He was a professor of history at West Chester University for 37 years. During his professional career, John received multiple awards including the Irving Hirsch Cohen Faculty Merit Award and a Fulbright Teacher Exchange to Swansea, Wales. He supervised the student teacher program at WCU and National History Day for secondary school students. In 1978 he edited a volume of essays, with Roger Lane, entitled “Riot, Rout and Tumult: Readings in American Social and Political Violence.” He was active in his community as a member of the Chester County Historical Society and as President of the Windon Country Homes Board of Directors. His hobbies included boating, jogging, square dancing, cheering his Philly sports teams, reading and travel. He was predeceased by his wife, Theodora B. Turner, grandson William J. Turner and brother Robert D. Turner. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Y. Turner; son, David B. Turner & Christine E. (Witzig) Turner; granddaughter Katherine A. Bressler-Turner & David J. Bressler; great grandson, Brenton A. Bressler-Turner; sister-in-law Anne Turner, nephews Robert D. Turner & Richard Turner, all the family members and NAMSOYs in South Bristol, and friends from West Chester. A memorial service celebrating John’s life will be on April 6th at 11:00am at Birmingham Friends Meetinghouse, 1245 Birmingham Road, West Chester, PA followed by a luncheon. A Maine service will be held during the summer. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 3, 2019