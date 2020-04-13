|
John W. “Jack” Norton, 78, of Parkesburg, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Brandywine Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Hilma Morgan Norton with whom he shared 49 years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Joseph Norton and Hazel Skiles Norton. Jack was an area resident all his life and a 1960 graduate of the Octorara High School. After graduated he served in the US Marine Corps. He was employed by the former Lukens Steel Company but he will best be remembered as a professional baseball umpire. Jack also served his community as a volunteer fireman with the Parkesburg Volunteer Fire Co. He is survived, in addition to his wife, by seven children; Dennis Norton and wife Sheila of Atglen, Vincent Norton and wife Liz of Leola, John H. Norton of Kinzers, Roxanne Dowell and husband Dave of Florida, Joanne Lepore and husband Mike of Gap, Toni Hoopes and husband Dean of Lancaster and Lee Bowman and 12 grandchildren. Due to the current restriction on public gatherings, services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned and announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 14, 2020