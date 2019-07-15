|
|
John J. Wasko Jr., 70, of Coatesville, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was the husband of Carol S. Gay Wasko for over 47 years. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late John and Edith Hassis Wasko. John retired from the Embreeville Center where he had been employed as an electrical foreman for 38 years. He enjoyed tinkering with stereos, listening to music, riding his motorcycle and heading to Turkey Hill at 3:00 a.m. daily. He loved his family very much and was particularly fond of his little dog, Abby. He is survived in addition to his wife by his children, William (Carol) Wasko, Martin Wasko, and Lora Leigh (Clayton) Gibbs, four grandchildren; Clayton Jr., Jake, Aaron and Jarek, and two great-grandchildren; Amari and Maylani. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the Wilde Funeral Home, Parkesburg, with a visitation time from 10:00 until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Chester County Association for the Blind, 71 S. 1st Ave. Coatesville, PA 19320, or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be made at www.wildefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on July 17, 2019