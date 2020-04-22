|
John William (Bill) Rosenlieb December 8, 1930 - April 17, 2020 Bill was born in St Mary’s, West Virginia to Lewis Franklin Rosenlieb and Thelma Worstell Rosenlieb in 1930. He lived in St. Mary’s until he graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1948. During his school days, Bill played baseball, football, and basketball and performed in several local stage productions. Upon graduation he attended Marietta College in Ohio until his education was interrupted by the premature death of his father, which prompted enlistment in the U.S. Army in order to secure GI education benefits. He trained in El Paso, Texas and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska as an anti –aircraft gunner. Following his honorable discharge in 1956 with a Good Conduct Medal, Bill returned to West Virginia where he attended West Virginia University, graduating Suma Cum Laude with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Upon finishing his degree at WVU, Bill took a job with The General Electric Company in Cincinnati Ohio. That time with GE consisted of work projects plus a training program equivalent to a masters program in engineering. Stories conflict about the details, but his future wife and high-school friend from St. Mary’s, Kathleen (Katie) Joseph, was also in Cincinnati where she was teaching Elementary school. They were married on November 27, 1958. In 1959 they relocated to Johnson City, New York where Bill worked for GE’s Aerospace Division. He designed and manufactured subsystems for aircraft and spacecraft prime contractors. Bill advanced to a lead mechanical analyst and manufacturing consultant, and received awards for his work. While in Johnson City, Bill and Katie made many lifelong friends and were blessed to have three “perfect” boys (according to Katie in her later years). In 1972, Bill left GE to work in Valley Forge PA, a suburb of Philadelphia, for SKF Industries – an international bearing manufacturer - as a Research and Design Engineer in their Testing Division. He enjoyed this job more than any other as it satisfied both his affinity for pure engineering and problem solving, and his desire to pass his knowledge on to the next generation of engineers. Long after the adoption of calculators and computers, Bill was often found using his college slide rule to check his calculations. . If you owned a car before 2000, you probably owned a bearing designed or tested by Bill. The move to Exton, Pennsylvania provided Bill and Katie the opportunity to cultivate a second, extended family of friends and neighbors, which were an excellent replacement for their very small and distant family. Over the years, their “merged” families celebrated many birthdays, holidays, special achievements and “good old fashion” weekend picnics at Penneypacker Swim Club. As a result, their now huge blended family includes many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill loved holidays with family, friends and the occasional “drop in”. His favorite of all the holiday celebrations was the annual Christmas Eve Open House, which they hosted for more than 25 years. While its origins are murky, lore attributes the event to an attempt to distract the boys on Christmas Eve, but evolved into an annual tradition that reunited their “merged” family particularly as his sons began to have families of their own. Many will attribute its continued success to Bill’s famous blender Eggnog! Although he would have liked to have work forever, the relocation of SKF and the need to care for his aging mother persuaded Bill to retire in 1995 as head Test Engineer at SKF. In retirement, Bill and Katie cared for his mother Thelma, vacationed with their many friends around the United States, visited their four cherished grandchildren in Connecticut, Maryland and Texas, and took their friends to see their “Star Son”, Todd, perform in New York City and in Norfolk, Virginia - as he always seemed to be in a show! Bill was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Kathleen Joseph Rosenlieb, and his brother Robert Rosenlieb. He is survived by his three sons; John Rosenlieb (Machelle) of West Hartford CT., Andrew Rosenlieb (Paige) of The Woodlands TX, Todd Rosenlieb (Ricardo) of Norfolk VA. He is also survived by his four grandchildren Natalie, Chris, Nick, and Matthew. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to support one of his favorite weekly activities, the Mixed Abilities in Motion dance program for children and adults with disabilities. He was the official greeter and “chief hugger” when they would arrive for class. Donations can be made at the Todd Rosenlieb Dance Website http://www.trdance.org/support-membership/, Todd Rosenlieb Dance Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ToddRosenliebDance/, or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-william-rosenlieb-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-tip&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 23, 2020