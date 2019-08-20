|
Johnnette’e Lynn Hill Sunrise: 04/06/59 - Sunset: 08/11/19 Lynn Hill, the mother of Jerry T. Hill, Friday G. Butcher, and Jermey E. Hill, and also longtime companion of Domingo Negron. She is survived by 4 sisters: Gayle Winters, Karen Davis, Jan Hill and Beth Hill, 3 brothers: Terrence Hill, John Hill, and Maurice Cox. Lynn is also survived by 10 grandchildren, her Uncle Kenneth Winters and her Aunt Ruth K. DiSerafino. Lynn was also adored by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Please join us for a celebration of her beautiful life at New Garden Memorial Church, 309 E. Linden Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348 at 10:00 am Friday August 23, 2019.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 21, 2019