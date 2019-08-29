Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Clifton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Clifton Obituary
Jon W. (Egmore) Clifton passed away on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the Pembrooke Rehabilitation Center in West Chester. Jon was a graduate of Coatesville High School and attended Penn State University, he was a former Auditor at Pet Value Retail Store. Jon’s family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday September 5, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA. Funeral services and interment will be private. Contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now