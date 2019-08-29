|
Jon W. (Egmore) Clifton passed away on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at the Pembrooke Rehabilitation Center in West Chester. Jon was a graduate of Coatesville High School and attended Penn State University, he was a former Auditor at Pet Value Retail Store. Jon’s family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday September 5, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA. Funeral services and interment will be private. Contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 30, 2019