Jose (Cheo) A. Berdecia Rodriguez, 85 of Coatesville. Jose was born on December 14, 1933 in Barranquitas, PR. He was the son of Jose Maria Berdecia and Isidora Rodriguez. He was preceded by his loving wife Asuncion Berdecia in 2009. Jose served in the United States Army from 1952 through 1960. He retired after 27 years as a Correctional Counselor for Chester County Prison. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday September 28, 2019 at 11:00 am with a time of visitation from 10:00 am until time of mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Coatesville. Interment will follow the service at Fairview Cemetery, Coatesville. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville. 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 25, 2019