Joseph F. Baldino, 75, of Exton, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Joseph was the son of the late Joseph A. and Yolanda Baldino (nee Martino), and the loving husband to Joanne V. Baldino (nee Beniamino) of 53 years. Joseph Baldino was born on June 6, 1943 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He attended South Philadelphia High School and went on to earn an Associate’s Degree from Temple University. Joseph served in The United States Army from 1964-1970. He started his career with General Electric before moving to Qxx-Exxon Mobile. He then went on to open his own business, known as Fabricated Circuits. Joseph enjoyed playing his saxophone and clarinet as well as listening to many of his favorite songs. Jazz was his favorite genre, with Frank Sinatra of course at the pinnacle! He loved his Winters in Siesta Key; sitting by the water, smoking his favorite cigar. He was also known to put a dent in the seafood population – with his love of crabs, shrimp, lobsters, and oysters. Above all these things he loved his family dearly. His forever faithful love for his wife, children and grandchildren will forever be unsurpassed. In addition to his wife, Joanne, Joseph is survived by his children; Geanine Saullo (Chris) and Joseph S. Baldino. Joseph was blessed with five grandchildren; Maxwell, Ella, Sonny, Ava and Sofia. A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, 11:30 AM at Saint Philip and James Church 107 N Ship Rd, Exton, PA 19341. Friends may call prior from 9:30 to 11:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joseph’s honor can be made to the Cancer Center of Paoli Hospital in memory of Joseph Baldino. For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 18, 2019
