Joseph C. Sassa, Jr., 84, on April 12, 2020, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA. Loving husband of Viola (née DiCroce) Sassa; beloved father of Joe III, Robert (Carmela), Barbara Daniels (Joe), Mary Dunlap (Allen), Anne Concannon (Jack) and Susan Concannon (Chuck). Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation, www.join.ctf.org Arrg. The Donohue Funeral Home, 610-431-9000. Online at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 15, 2020