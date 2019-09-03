|
Joseph A. Charley, 88 a resident of West Grove formerly of Clifton Heights passed away at home on August 29, 2019. Joe was born in Clifton Heights to the late Dominick and Margaret Charley. He was a 1948 graduate of Clifton Heights High School and received a degree from Villanova University. In 1957, Joe became a Police officer with Upper Darby Township attaining the rank of Superintendent and retiring in 1988. He then became the Police Chief of Thornbury Township. He was the first Upper Darby Police Officer to attend the FBI National Academy in Quantico Virginia. Joe was a long standing member of FOP Lodge 27 and the Chester County Chief of Police Association. Joe was very active in the community coaching sports at both St. Charles in Drexel Hill and St Eugene in Primos. He was a Cub Scout leader and taught classes at Delaware County Community College. Joe was affectionately known as a helper, educator and enforcer who did common things in an uncommon manner. He will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. Predeceased by his daughter, Raina Goldberg and in laws John and Stella Vona. He is survived by his wife Lorraine (Vona) Charley; children, Kimberly (Joseph) McCarty, Linda Harris, Joanne Howarth, Nancy Gauzza, Margie Pearse and Joseph Charley; daughter in law, Tina Lindsley. Also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation: Thursday 7:00- 9:00 pm at Williams Lombardo Funeral Home 33 W. Baltimore Avenue Clifton Heights. Friday 10:00 am at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary 300 State Road West Grove. Funeral Mass: Friday, 11:00 am at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Interment: SS Peter and Paul Cemetery Condolences: www.williamslombardofuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 4, 2019