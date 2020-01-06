|
Joseph Domsohn, 83, of Coatesville died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Harrison Senior Living, Coatesville. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Paul and Marguerite Anderson Domsohn. He was the husband of Helen Pryma Domsohn with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Joe was employed as a crane operator for the former Lukens Steel Company for 38 years retiring in 1993. He was a member of Holy Ghost Orthodox Church and the Moose. He enjoyed watching his sons and grandchildren play sports and going on summer vacations to the beach with the families. Also, he enjoyed playing Texas hold-em poker, horse racing and going to the casino. Fishing with his sons brings back many fond memories. Joe was loved and respected by all who met and knew him. Surviving him, in addition to his wife, Helen are four sons; Joseph P. (Nancy); Darren L. (Susan L.); Dwayne E. (late Michelle) and Bryan D.; seven grandchildren; four sisters and three brothers. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 10 at Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, 392 Charles St., Coatesville where relatives and friends may visit from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Coatesville. In his memory, contributions may be made to Holy Ghost Orthodox Church, at the above address noting either the Sisterhood of Anastasia or the Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund. On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 7, 2020