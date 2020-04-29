|
Joseph E. Bickel, 73, of Paoli, PA passed away on Saturday April 25, 2020. Joseph was the husband of Christine (Nee Serafini) Bickel. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran. After serving his county, Joseph was employed by Wyeth Labs and later with Bryn Mawr Rehab. Surviving are 3 sisters: Ruth, Flossie & Doris. Joseph will be dearly missed. His family would like to give thanks to Aseracare Hospice Agency for their wonderful work. Funeral Services will be private by the request of the family. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 30, 2020