Joseph Fisher

Joseph “Randy” Fisher died unexpectedly in his home in Oxford, Pa. on October 10, 2020 at the age of 51. Randy is survived by his parents, Joseph and Gayle Fisher; wife, Christine Blithe Fisher; children, Joseph and Matthew, all of Oxford, Pa; and sister Vicky Sherman, of Chadds Ford, Pa. Randy is also survived by many aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces and nephews. Randy graduated from Oxford High School in 1987. He met the love of his life, Christine, in 1987, and they married in 1993. They built a house on the edge of the family farm and had two children together. Randy earned an associate degree in civil engineering, and most recently worked for MESH Consulting of Eagleville, Pa. Growing up in a small town, Randy was well-known to many. He had a storybook childhood on the family dairy farm, and spent many days with his cousins, most of who lived within a half mile of him. His cousins tell tales of growing up on the farm, running around in creeks, playing baseball and chopping down trees, family trips to the beach, and participating in each other’s weddings. Randy was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed sporting clays, hunting deer, geese and bear, and fishing and crabbing. This summer he and his family spent many nights enjoying crabs for dinner. Randy was an accomplished story and joke teller, who was known for his sense of humor and wit. His infectious laugh and smile was appreciated and valued by all who knew and loved him. He was a hardcore conservative and NRA supporter. He loved a good cigar, a glass of bourbon, and watching the phases of the moon from his porch. Please join us for an open house in Celebration of Randy’s life on Saturday November 7th from 1 to 4 at the Oxford Gun Club, Oxford PA. The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to them in this time of grief. Donations can be made to the Randy Fisher Memorial Fund at Go Fund Me https://gf.me/u/y4k2ib
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA.
