Joseph Guglielmetti lost his battle with a long term illness on Saturday 10/31/2020 at the age of 61. A native New Yorker, Joseph moved to Pennsylvania in 2017 to be closer to his family. He is survived by his mother Frances Guglielmetti of Downingtown, PA and Joe’s sister and family, Carol and Bill Bromback of Downingtown, PA. Joseph adored his nieces and nephews, Matthew and Stephanie Bromback of Louisville Kentucky, along with Michelle and Brian Sullivan and their little sweethearts Claire and Ella Sullivan of Havertown, PA. We will all miss him dearly. A private service and burial will be held on Wednesday, November 4th.



