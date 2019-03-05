|
Joseph P. Heid, 93 on March 3, 2019, of West Chester and formerly of Wynnewood, PA. Beloved husband of the late Julia M. (Sprague) Heid; loving father of Joe (Karen), Carol Griesemer (Bob), Kathy Heid, Stephen (Robin), Patricia Heid, and Elizabeth Thompson (Ansel); devoted grandfather of Jason, Nickie, Kevin, Julie, Dylan, Jake, Sophia, Sydney, and Samantha. Joe was always ready with good humor and helpful advice. He was a lifetime avid baseball player, playing in the local over-30 league well into his sixties. Most of his engineering career was in the newly emerging aerospace and computer industries and he was awarded a US patent for a hybrid analog/digital computer. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM Monday, March 11, 2019 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. Int. Calvary Cemetery. Arrg. The Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2019